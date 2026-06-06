Tribal villager killed in wild elephant attack in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

ERODE: A 58-year-old daily-wage labourer was killed in a wild elephant attack in a tribal settlement within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) around 2 am on Friday, marking the second such fatal incident in the region in two consecutive days.

The deceased was identified as J Kaalan (58), a livestock worker from Ramar Anai village -- located in the heart of the dense forest -- that falls under the Thalamalai forest range in STR in Erode district. According to sources, after hearing noises, Kaalan went to check on the cattle tied behind his house around 2 am on Friday, during which the wild elephant attacked him, killing him on the spot. Before the villagers rushed to the spot, the elephant had gone back into the forest.

Hasanur police and forest officials from the Thalamalai range conducted an inquiry, and the body was sent to Sathyamangalam GH. A case has been registered and further inquiry is under way.

A forest official said, "A relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to Kaalan's family through the forest department. Of this, Rs 50,000 was given for the funeral expenses on Friday. Awareness has been raised in the tribal settlement to inform the forest department in case of a wild elephant intrusion, instead of the villagers attempting to drive the animal out on their own."

Similarly, in the wee hours of Thursday, one R Pasuvaraj (40) of Gandhi Nagar village in Kadambur hills was killed in a wild elephant attack.