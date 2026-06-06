Two inmates at Kovai prison booked for assault on warder

COIMBATORE: Two inmates at the Coimbatore Central Prison were booked in a fresh case for allegedly assaulting a prison warder, who has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with injuries. This marks the second assault involving inmates at the prison within a week.

According to police, the inmates have been identified as Jayamani Kumar and Anand, both convicted prisoners around the age of 40. On Thursday, when three inmates, including Anand and Jayamani Kumar, were in the 29th block area, another remand prisoner was speaking to his advocate. Prison rules prohibit interaction between remand and convicted prisoners on the jail premises. Thus, when some of the convicts were allegedly seen interacting with the remand prisoner, a Grade II constable on duty, Vellaipandi, questioned the former.

Subsequently, the warder reported the incident to the prison superintendent, who conducted an inquiry. Infuriated over the inquiry, the two inmates allegedly attacked Warder Vellaipandi, who was immediately admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said sources. Based on Vellaipandi's complaint, the Racecourse police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Sources said the two suspects were transferred to the Coimbatore Central Prison around two months ago as part of disciplinary action. Jayamani was shifted from Palayankottai Central Prison, while Anand was moved from Cuddalore Central Prison.

This is the second such incident reported from the Coimbatore Central Prison in the past week. Earlier, a group of five prisoners was shifted to other prisons for allegedly assaulting one K Karthi (35), the prime suspect in the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur.

Sources said a detailed inquiry into the assaults is being conducted under Prison Superintendent Senthil Kumar. Also, prison authorities are reviewing security measures inside high-security blocks, with officials warning action against those violating prison rules.