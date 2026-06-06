Western Ghats region of Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms

The Western Ghats region of Tamil Nadu is expected to witness heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms from Saturday, as conditions have become favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon.

According to weather office sources, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning with winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul districts and Ghat areas of Coimbatore district.

The latest weather forecast from the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday said that, in addition, heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari districts and Ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

The report further said that high maximum temperatures, combined with high humidity, are likely to cause uncomfortable weather over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degree celsius on Friday.

Nalumukku in Tirunelveli district received the maximum rainfall of 17 CM during the last 24 hours, followed by Mylar district in Kanyakumari, which registered nine CM of rainfall during the same period, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)