300 Chennai personnel receive TN Chief Minister’s police medal

CHENNAI: A total of 300 police officers and personnel serving in the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) received the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal at a function held at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Friday. The medal is awarded annually by the CM to personnel who have completed 10 years of service without incurring any punishment and have maintained an exemplary service record. GCP Commissioner A Amalraj presented the medals.

The recipients included 157 personnel from the Law and Order wing, 94 from the Traffic Police, and 49 from special units including Armed Reserve and Motor Transport, Intelligence Section, Central Crime Branch, Modern Control Room, Security Branch, High Court Security, Crime Records Bureau and the Anti-Vice Squad.

Additional commissioners K Joshi Nirmal Kumar (Headquarters), G Karthikeyan (Traffic), Pravesh Kumar (North), K S Naranthiran Nayar (South) and A Radhika (Central Crime Branch), other senior police officers and family members of the awardees were present at the event.