50 per cent Tasmac shops in Thoothukudi district shut, tipplers throng those still running

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi district administration has closed 63 out of the 125 Tasmac liquor shops in its limits in the past three days in line with the state government’s order to shut down 717 state-run outlets.

The mass closure of the liquor shops forced boozers to crowd at the existing shops, leading to traffic choke at some places.

The TVK government ordered the Tasmac to shut down liquor shops operating within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands.

Accordingly, 63 liquor shops and the bars attached to them have been shut in Thoothukudi district alone. The district had 125 shops as the tenure of the DMK government ended in 2026. The figure was 154 in 2021 as the AIADMK regime ended.

“The district has only 62 liquor shops now. The liquor shops have been closed permanently in compliance with the norms. These shops will not be relocated; however, new shops may be opened at non-residential areas,” said a senior official of the Tasmac department.

The supervisors and salesmen of the closed shops have been deputed to nearby shops to manage operations.

Officials added that the sales at nearby liquor shops have doubled and tripled at some shops due to the closure of several shops.