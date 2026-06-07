‘BJP cadre can’t be part of Annamalai movement’: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: In the wake of a spate of resignations of BJP office-bearers and them joining K Annamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’, party state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday said that the new political movement does not have the blessings of the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s national president Nitin Nabin. He urged cadre not to be misled into believing otherwise.

Addressing media persons, Nagenthran mentioned that only a few state-level leaders and several grassroots functionaries had joined the former BJP state president’s movement. “Do not be deceived into thinking you can be part of both the BJP and another political movement. Remain committed to the party’s ideology and continue to strengthen the BJP,” he stressed.

Seeking to downplay the impact of the development, Nainar said it had not affected the BJP. “The BJP is the largest political party in the world. Many senior leaders, including Kalyan Singh, had left the party at various points of time and later returned. No one who left the BJP has achieved lasting political success outside it.”