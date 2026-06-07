‘BJP cadre can’t be part of Annamalai movement’: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: In the wake of a spate of resignations of BJP office-bearers and them joining K Annamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’, party state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday said that the new political movement does not have the blessings of the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s national president Nitin Nabin. He urged cadre not to be misled into believing otherwise.
Addressing media persons, Nagenthran mentioned that only a few state-level leaders and several grassroots functionaries had joined the former BJP state president’s movement. “Do not be deceived into thinking you can be part of both the BJP and another political movement. Remain committed to the party’s ideology and continue to strengthen the BJP,” he stressed.
Seeking to downplay the impact of the development, Nainar said it had not affected the BJP. “The BJP is the largest political party in the world. Many senior leaders, including Kalyan Singh, had left the party at various points of time and later returned. No one who left the BJP has achieved lasting political success outside it.”
While the BJP’s state leadership has put up a brave face, several second-rung leaders expressed concern over the impact Annamalai’s new movement is having on the party.
Party sources said that around 25% of the BJP’s nearly 1,200 mandal presidents had already joined the movement. While the BJP claims to have around 40 lakh members in TN, party sources estimate that at least 60% of the 14 lakh who have enrolled in Annamalai’s movement online are BJP members.
Meanwhile, Sumathi Venkatesh, former BJP state secretary who has joined Annamalai’s movement, said it would be converted into a political party within six months. After meeting Annamalai, she said the movement did not want to rush the process, but there was a possibility of contesting the upcoming by-elections to five Assembly constituencies.