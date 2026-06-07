Chennai Mayor, Deputy Mayor and 75 per cent councillors yet to declare their assets as per law

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has stated that only 43 of its 200 councillors have furnished a statement of their assets and liabilities within the mandatory 90-day period from the date of taking oath. The names of Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar also appear in the list of those who have failed to submit the details, according to an RTI reply dated June 2.
The RTI application was filed by advocate GM Shankar, a member of the state legal wing of Aam Aadmi Party. According to GCC’s reply, of the 157 councillors who had not furnished their assets and liabilities details since 2022, four had passed away between 2022 and 2023 — K Saraswathi (ward 59), V Sheeba (ward 122), Nanjil Eshwar Prasad (ward 165) and Alapakkam K Shanmugam (ward 146). Two others — KP Chokkalingam (ward 5) and V Babu (ward 189) have been dismissed from office.
According to Rule 2 of the CCMC Rules, 1973, all councillors, including the mayor and deputy mayor, must submit a declaration of all movable and immovable properties owned, acquired or inherited by them or their family members, as well as properties held on lease or mortgaged, along with details of the sources of acquisition. The rules mandate that the declaration be furnished soon after the election and thereafter updated annually for the period ending March 31 every year. Rule 3 adds that such details must be placed at the council meeting to be made a public document.
Also, Section 34-A of the TNULB Act (Amendment) 2022 or Rule 183 of the TNULB Rules, 2023, requires every councillor, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, to disclose details of their movable and immovable assets, as well as liabilities of themselves, their spouse and dependent children, within ‘90 days of taking the oath.’
The provision aims to ensure transparency and accountability among elected representatives. It was also noted that the corporation commissioner is responsible for keeping the record of such details.
Speaking to TNIE, a personal assistant to a corporation councillor who has furnished details said, “Every year, the corporation used to provide us with a form to declare movable and immovable assets and liabilities. Since 2022, we have submitted the details three times. However, we did not receive the form either last year or this year, and therefore the details were not furnished,” the assistant said.
Shankar said the disclosure requirement was introduced to promote transparency, accountability, and curb corrupt practices among elected representatives. “While it is encouraging that 43 councillors have complied with the rule, it is concerning that more than three-fourths of the councillors have failed to furnish their asset and liability details. More importantly, Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, who should set an example for other councillors, have themselves not submitted the disclosures,” he said.
Responding to the RTI findings, Magesh Kumaar told TNIE that he was unaware of the requirement as neither he nor his office had received any circular or form seeking the disclosure of such details. After checking with the commissioner, he said, “We came to know about the requirement only now. I’ve been an income tax payer for the past 30 years. I would have submitted the details if I had received such notice before. We are not sure how it was missed. I will submit the details by Monday or Tuesday,” he said.
Mayor Priya did not respond to calls. GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran could not be reached for a comment.