Chennai Mayor, Deputy Mayor and 75 per cent councillors yet to declare their assets as per law

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has stated that only 43 of its 200 councillors have furnished a statement of their assets and liabilities within the mandatory 90-day period from the date of taking oath. The names of Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar also appear in the list of those who have failed to submit the details, according to an RTI reply dated June 2.

The RTI application was filed by advocate GM Shankar, a member of the state legal wing of Aam Aadmi Party. According to GCC’s reply, of the 157 councillors who had not furnished their assets and liabilities details since 2022, four had passed away between 2022 and 2023 — K Saraswathi (ward 59), V Sheeba (ward 122), Nanjil Eshwar Prasad (ward 165) and Alapakkam K Shanmugam (ward 146). Two others — KP Chokkalingam (ward 5) and V Babu (ward 189) have been dismissed from office.

According to Rule 2 of the CCMC Rules, 1973, all councillors, including the mayor and deputy mayor, must submit a declaration of all movable and immovable properties owned, acquired or inherited by them or their family members, as well as properties held on lease or mortgaged, along with details of the sources of acquisition. The rules mandate that the declaration be furnished soon after the election and thereafter updated annually for the period ending March 31 every year. Rule 3 adds that such details must be placed at the council meeting to be made a public document.