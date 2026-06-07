Coimbatore: Slow Thanneerpandal ROB construction draws public ire

COIMBATORE: Residents, commuters, and social activists have expressed distress over the slow pace of construction of the Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) near TIDEL Park in Coimbatore. Although the project was revived last year, after years of delays, officials are yet to complete crucial infrastructure work, leaving thousands of commuters struggling with traffic congestion and prolonged travel times.

The bridge, being constructed by the State Highways Department across Level Crossing Gate No 6, has become a symbol of delayed urban infrastructure. Motorists alleged that construction activities are frequently suspended, raising concerns over the project meeting the revised deadlines.

The origins of the project date back nearly two decades. In October 2006, the then DMK government sanctioned Rs 12.65 crore for the construction of the rail overbridge. However, escalating construction costs over the years pushed the estimate to Rs 15.3 crore. The proposed structure will span 549.14 metres in length and 8.5 metres in width, supported by 15 pillars, with approach roads and service lanes on either side.

However, residents said they have waited long enough for the project to conclude. T Raghunanthan, a resident of Vilankurichi, said, "The public and motorists in the region have been expecting the bridge for over 20 years. The delay has been extremely frustrating. Thousands of commuters, including employees travelling to TIDEL Park, continue to face difficulties every day. The authorities should expedite the work."

While Southern Railway completed its portion of the construction above the railway track in 2018, the project soon became entangled in land acquisition disputes. Of the 58 affected landowners, most cooperated with the authorities, but objections from three landowners, including a private school and an industrial establishment, led to prolonged legal battles in the Madras High Court. The litigation stalled the project for several years.