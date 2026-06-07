Coimbatore: Slow Thanneerpandal ROB construction draws public ire

COIMBATORE: Residents, commuters, and social activists have expressed distress over the slow pace of construction of the Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) near TIDEL Park in Coimbatore. Although the project was revived last year, after years of delays, officials are yet to complete crucial infrastructure work, leaving thousands of commuters struggling with traffic congestion and prolonged travel times.
The bridge, being constructed by the State Highways Department across Level Crossing Gate No 6, has become a symbol of delayed urban infrastructure. Motorists alleged that construction activities are frequently suspended, raising concerns over the project meeting the revised deadlines.
The origins of the project date back nearly two decades. In October 2006, the then DMK government sanctioned Rs 12.65 crore for the construction of the rail overbridge. However, escalating construction costs over the years pushed the estimate to Rs 15.3 crore. The proposed structure will span 549.14 metres in length and 8.5 metres in width, supported by 15 pillars, with approach roads and service lanes on either side.
However, residents said they have waited long enough for the project to conclude. T Raghunanthan, a resident of Vilankurichi, said, "The public and motorists in the region have been expecting the bridge for over 20 years. The delay has been extremely frustrating. Thousands of commuters, including employees travelling to TIDEL Park, continue to face difficulties every day. The authorities should expedite the work."
While Southern Railway completed its portion of the construction above the railway track in 2018, the project soon became entangled in land acquisition disputes. Of the 58 affected landowners, most cooperated with the authorities, but objections from three landowners, including a private school and an industrial establishment, led to prolonged legal battles in the Madras High Court. The litigation stalled the project for several years.
Following public outcry, fresh tenders were floated for the ROB, barring the service roads, and the bridge construction resumed in July 2025 with an 18-month completion target. However, residents and activists claimed that the progress on the ground has remained sluggish.
State highways department officials attributed the latest delays to pending utility shifting work. A senior official told TNIE that more than 25% of the project has been completed so far. The official said, "Thirteen of the proposed 15 pillars have already been constructed, and the work for the retaining wall is under way on one side of the bridge. The installation of girders and deck slabs is expected to commence shortly." The official added that while the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) completed its utility relocation work before the elections, the relocation of the drinking water pipeline by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is yet to be completed. TWAD board sources called the delay "unavoidable", noting that shifting the pipelines would have disrupted drinking water supply to nearby residential areas during peak summer season and added that the work would be completed soon.