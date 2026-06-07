Corruption of Rs 3,600 crore/year in Tasmac halted: Minister K Vignesh

COIMBATORE: Annual corruption to the tune of Rs 3,600 crore has been stopped in Tasmac, said Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh, adding that the state government’s goal was to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Vignesh said they are not people who talk like former DMK minister Senthil Balaji. “A major revolution is now under way in Tasmac. There has been large-scale corruption in liquor sales as well as procurement. The wrongdoings of the past in this department will be exposed one by one. A big syndicate was operating in Tasmac, and our Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has broken it. Whoever indulged in corruption will face strict action without bias,” he warned.

“For many years, around 88 lakh cases of liquor were procured annually from distilleries. A commission of Rs 90 per liquor case, Rs 40 per beer carton and Rs 20 for wine was going to individuals and people with political backgrounds, amounting to thousands of crores. That practice has now been stopped via a G.O. on June 5,” Vignesh added.