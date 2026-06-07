Exodus continues, four ex-AIADMK ministers and seven former MLAs join TVK

CHENNAI: In a continuing exodus from the Dravidian major, four former ministers, seven ex-MLAs and one ex-MP from the AIADMK joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday.

M C Sampath, Kadambur Raju, Udumalai Radhakrishnan and M R Sivapathy were the former ministers who joined the TVK at the latter’s party headquarters in Panaiyur.

Former MP A Elavarasan and ex-MLAs Sundarraj, Rajamuthu, Manraj, Rajavarman, Panneerselvam, M Murugan and N Siva were other prominent faces among the over 200 from the AIADMK who joined the TVK on Saturday.

Former MLAs M S Shanmugam and P Kamaraj from the DMK also joined the ruling party the same day.

Welcoming the newly inducted members, party leader and Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna said that a large section of AIADMK workers have now shifted to the TVK. The TVK’s victory in the 2026 Assembly election would not have been possible without the support of AIADMK cadre, he added, urging the new members to work closely with long-time party workers.

Mentioning the support extended by Vijay’s fan club members to the AIADMK during the 2011 Assembly election, ex-minister Raju said those joining the TVK were not expecting posts or personal benefits and that they would work for the party’s success.

Referring to TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan, Arjuna said the minister had faced criticism from the AIADMK when he was with the latter. His commitment and hard work have now earned him respect in the TVK, he added.

Assuring the newcomers of “fair” treatment in the TVK, the minister said they would receive the same respect and opportunities enjoyed by current party leaders.

“The same affection and regard shown to Sengottaiyan will be extended to all of you,” he said.