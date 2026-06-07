Madras HC allows Canadian man detained for voting in TN election to fly back home

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recently permitted a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, who was detained by immigration authorities for casting his vote during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election this April, to return to Canada. It also directed the regional foreigners’ registration officer to issue him a no-objection certificate (NOC) to facilitate the same.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Jithendranath, currently residing at Ashok Nagar, seeking permission for returning to Canada where he had got citizenship and a passport. Jithendranath came to India for his brother’s marriage this April. “When the Assembly election was held on April 23, I cast my vote since my name was in the electoral rolls,” he said in the petition.

When he and his son went to the Chennai airport on May 8 to head back to Canada, the former, however, was detained by the immigration authorities who noticed the indelible ink mark on his finger. Inquiries revealed he had cast the vote. Subsequently a complaint was lodged; K K Nagar police registered an FIR and arrested Jithendranath. He, however, was released on bail.