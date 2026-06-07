‘NSE platform will unlock value of idle gold holdings’: Sriram Krishnan

COIMBATORE: The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) newly launched Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) platform could reshape India’s gold ecosystem, reduce import dependence and unlock the value of idle gold holdings, according to Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer of NSE.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnan described EGRs as a “revolutionary step” towards the dematerialisation of physical gold, comparable to the transition from physical share certificates and bonds to demat accounts.

Highlighting India’s growth trajectory, he said the country continues to remain an attractive investment destination, driven by its young population, expanding capital markets, growing manufacturing base and robust infrastructure development. He noted that India’s economy, currently valued at over $4 trillion, could reach $10 trillion within the next decade, opening up significant opportunities for investors and businesses.

Explaining the rationale behind EGRs, Krishnan said the initiative seeks to bring a substantial portion of the country’s idle gold into the formal financial system. India imports nearly 700 tonnes of gold annually, and even partial mobilisation of domestic holdings could help reduce foreign exchange outflows, he added.

“We have enormous quantities of gold stored in homes, temples, institutions and investment products. If a portion of this gold is converted into EGRs and circulated within the economy, it can significantly reduce import dependence,” he said.