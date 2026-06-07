Pay Rs 10 lakh each to three kids raped by their own fathers, Madras HC tells TN

CHENNAI: Taking into account various factors, including the relationship of the perpetrators, and the time and cost taken for recovering from the post-traumatic disorder and agony, the Madras High Court has ordered the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to three children who were subjected to penetrative sexual assault by their own fathers.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira passed the orders recently on the petition filed by the mother of two of the victims seeking compensation as per the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, as the trial court had failed to provide enhanced compensation.

The appellant had stated she was married and had two children. Her sister was married to her husband’s brother and they had one child.

The two families were staying at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where she came to know the three children were subjected to sexual assault in 2018. Later, the two women and their children returned to the native where the sexual assault continued.