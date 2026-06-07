Police intensify foot patrolling, top cops join march across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following directions from DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, police personnel from the rank of SPs to station house officers (SHOs) have intensified foot patrolling across the state. The exercise, in effect since Wednesday, is part of the measures to enhance public safety, especially, safety and security of women and children through visible policing, crime prevention, and curb narcotics offences.

Police officers have been undertaking regular foot patrolling in their respective jurisdictions to interact directly with members of the public, understand local grievances, assess ground-level conditions, identify vulnerable locations and maintain surveillance over habitual offenders and criminal elements. Police said the initiative is also intended to strengthen police-public relations and reassure residents about their safety and security.

According to official data, on June 3, foot patrols were carried out by 34 SPs and DCPs, 28 additional SPs and additional DCPs, 146 DSPs and ACPs, and 499 inspectors across various districts and commissionerates.

The drive was intensified on June 4, with 56 SPs and DCPs, 39 additional SPs and additional DCPs, 215 DSPs and ACPs, and 866 inspectors taking part. On June 5, another 45 SPs and DCPs, 32 additional SPs and additional DCPs, 203 DSPs and ACPs, and 909 inspectors participated.

Police said foot patrolling has enabled senior officers to assess local conditions, identify potential law and order concerns, receive public feedback and take corrective measures wherever required.

The DGP has directed that the patrols continue on a regular basis across Tamil Nadu.