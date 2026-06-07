Prices of stationery items spike as schools reopen across Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The increase in the prices of notebooks and other stationery as a fallout of the inflationary pressures in the wake of recent fuel price hike has resulted in heightened family expenditures as schools reopened across Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Traders said the tensions in the Middle East has driven up fuel prices, thereby increasing transportation and raw material costs. As a result, the prices of notebooks, school bags, pens, water bottles and other stationery items have risen, with parents and traders estimating increases of up to 30% compared to previous years, adding to the burden on families as the new academic year commenced.

K Murugesan, Secretary of the Madurai Notebook Manufacturers Association, said around 70 notebook manufacturing units in the district supply products in bulk to schools and stationery stores across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala. “Although the Union government recently brought the GST on notebooks down to zero, the raw materials used for manufacturing, such as gum and wrappers, continue to attract 18% GST. This has significantly increased production costs. In addition, the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices has pushed up transportation expenses. For instance, transporting 10 tonnes of goods from Madurai to Chennai now costs about Rs 22,000, compared to around Rs 18,500 earlier,” he said.

The combined impact of higher raw material and transport costs has led to a nearly 10% increase in the prices of notebooks and other paper-based products.