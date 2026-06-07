Ramalingam murder: Four ex-PFI members chargesheeted by NIA

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against four former members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on charges of harbouring proclaimed offenders involved in the 2019 murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Ramalingam in Thanjavur district.

The chargesheet, filed before the Special NIA Court in Poonamallee, named K Mohideen, Mohamed Imran, Thameem Ansari and Asmath. NIA said its investigation revealed that the four accused had sheltered proclaimed offenders Mohamed Burhanudeen and Mohamed Nabil Hassan for nearly six years despite being aware of their alleged role in the murder.

NIA described it as part of a larger conspiracy aimed at creating communal disharmony and terror. They have been booked under Sections 61(2) and 249 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita read with Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Ramalingam was murdered on February 5, 2019, at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district. NIA alleged that PFI members attacked him after he intervened to stop what it described as forcible religious conversions near Pakku Vinayakam Thoppu.

Earlier, NIA had chargesheeted 18 accused, including six absconding proclaimed offenders, in the case. Four of the proclaimed offenders were later arrested. The agency subsequently arrested and chargesheeted two other alleged harbourers Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Imthathulla in May 2025 and February 2026 respectively. Further investigation is underway, NIA said.