Revenue officials remove unauthorised Ambedkar statue in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Periya Colony in Villupuram, that was to be inaugurated on Friday, was removed by revenue department officials, accompanied by police personnel, during the early hours of Saturday, for allegedly being installed without permission, leading to tension in the area.

VCK functionaries, with support from residents, had erected a full-sized, 10-foot-tall statue on a pedestal in Ward 13 of the Villupuram municipality. Arrangements were in place for unveiling it on Friday, in the presence of VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan. However, stating that the installation was not approved, the police denied permission. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the spot on Friday as a precautionary measure. Thirumavalavan, who arrived at the venue, left without unveiling the statue.

Following this, an argument broke out between residents and police. Revenue department officials later stated that the statue had been installed on government land without obtaining the required permission. Officials, accompanied by police personnel, removed the statue using a crane and shifted it to the Villupuram Taluk office premises during the early hours of Saturday. “The statue will be handed over to the concerned persons after necessary permission for installation is obtained,” officials said.

Residents gathered at the spot and raised slogans condemning the removal of the statue. Condemning the removal, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar said no other state has restrictions on installing Ambedkar statues. “The Chief Minister should take note of this issue and announce a policy decision,” he said. He further alleged that the police had removed the statue overnight from an Adi Dravidar residential area, where it did not disturb anyone. “The police action is painful. We will take steps to obtain proper permission and unveil the statue of Ambedkar at Periya Colony in Villupuram.”