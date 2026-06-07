SC residents rejoice as bus service hit by ‘caste bias’ returns to Coimbatore's Anna Nagar

COIMBATORE: After nearly 21 years of being denied bus services due to alleged caste-based discrimination, SC residents of Anna Nagar near Thondamuthur heaved a sigh of relief after a TNSTC bus plying on the Gandhipuram-Kembanur route was operated to their locality on Saturday.
TNIE had earlier highlighted the issue on August 22, 2025, titled 'TNSTC buses skip village due to caste bias: SC locals'.
Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, who visited Coimbatore on May 30, assured the residents that steps would be taken to operate the bus to Anna Nagar. The assurance came after the residents of Anna Nagar submitted a petition stating that bus no 21 is not operated from Kembanur to Anna Nagar due to alleged caste-based discrimination.
The district administration, TNSTC and the police department took steps to extend the operation of the bus service, which is located about 400 metres away.
As part of this, with police protection in Kembanur and Anna Nagar, the bus entered Anna Nagar at 11.30 am. Residents of Anna Nagar, along with members of TVK and VCK, welcomed the bus with joy and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets.
Vanni Arasu interacted with the residents through video call, and people thanked him.
D Kittan (name changed) from Anna Nagar welcomed this move and told TNIE that this bus has been operational for over 30 years.
"Anna Nagar is located just 400 meters from Kembanur. Yet, due to caste-based discrimination, members of the dominant caste in the area opposed the operation of the bus to Anna Nagar. Their man contention was that SC residents would already be seated on the bus at Anna Nagar, and they would have to stand in their presence while travelling," he said.
He recalled that two decades ago, dominant caste people claimed the bus for themselves and opposed its operation to Anna Nagar.
"Following repeated requests, the bus was operated for only one trip to Anna Nagar in 2005. Due to opposition from the dominant caste members, the bus did not operate to Anna Nagar thereafter. After a 21-year gap, the bus entered into our area," he said.
Another youth said, "After TNIE exposed the issue, Left organisations staged demonstrations condemning this. We also submitted petitions to the district administration, the state government and the National Commission for SC and ST, reiterating the same demand. Even after the commission directed the collector to extend the bus service to Anna Nagar, leaders from Dravidian parties and officials denied bus service to Anna Nagar. After a ten-month struggle, the bus has now entered the area," he said.
According to sources, apart from bus (21), five other buses operating on different routes are operated to Anna Nagar for a few trips. But, bus (21) operates regularly to Kembanur from morning to night.