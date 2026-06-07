SC residents rejoice as bus service hit by ‘caste bias’ returns to Coimbatore's Anna Nagar

COIMBATORE: After nearly 21 years of being denied bus services due to alleged caste-based discrimination, SC residents of Anna Nagar near Thondamuthur heaved a sigh of relief after a TNSTC bus plying on the Gandhipuram-Kembanur route was operated to their locality on Saturday.

TNIE had earlier highlighted the issue on August 22, 2025, titled 'TNSTC buses skip village due to caste bias: SC locals'.

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, who visited Coimbatore on May 30, assured the residents that steps would be taken to operate the bus to Anna Nagar. The assurance came after the residents of Anna Nagar submitted a petition stating that bus no 21 is not operated from Kembanur to Anna Nagar due to alleged caste-based discrimination.

The district administration, TNSTC and the police department took steps to extend the operation of the bus service, which is located about 400 metres away.

As part of this, with police protection in Kembanur and Anna Nagar, the bus entered Anna Nagar at 11.30 am. Residents of Anna Nagar, along with members of TVK and VCK, welcomed the bus with joy and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets.

Vanni Arasu interacted with the residents through video call, and people thanked him.

D Kittan (name changed) from Anna Nagar welcomed this move and told TNIE that this bus has been operational for over 30 years.