Tamil Nadu Assembly session from June 18: All eyes on governor's address

CHENNAI: As Governor Rajendra Arlekar prepares to deliver his customary address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly on June 18, all eyes are on whether he will ensure a smooth start to the session or follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, R N Ravi, whose addresses were frequently overshadowed by controversy. The question has assumed significance amid the continuing dispute over the order in which ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Thamizhthai Vaazhthu’ are rendered at official functions of the Governor and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The days when the Governor’s customary address to the state Assembly passed off as a routine affair, attracting little attention beyond a handful of policy announcements, are long gone. Since former Governor R N Ravi assumed office in Tamil Nadu, his addresses to the Assembly have often been tarnished by controversy, with the exception of 2022. One of the recurring grievances raised by Ravi was the alleged “disrespect” shown to the National Anthem (‘Jana Gana Mana’), as it was not rendered at the commencement of the Assembly session.

Since the formation of Vijay’s TVK-led government, the protocol governing the order of ceremonial songs and the National Anthem at official functions has become a contentious issue. The relegation of ‘Thamizhthai Vaazhthu’ (invocation to Mother Tamil) to the third position had drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties, particularly the DMK, which has accused the government of undermining Tamil cultural identity.

A recent incident proves that Arlekar may take it seriously if ‘Vande Mataram’ is not rendered at the beginning of the Assembly session. During the opening session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly on May 29, only a short version of ‘Vande Mataram’ was played by the police band before and after the Governor’s address, triggering objections from Arlekar, who is also the Governor of Kerala.

However, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan defended the government’s position. He said that singing ‘Vande Mataram’ in full was not mandated by any law and that the state’s approach was consistent with the Congress party’s long-standing position.

Against this backdrop, whether the Governor’s address on June 18 will proceed smoothly or mark the beginning of a fresh round of friction between Lok Bhavan and the state government over the ‘Thamizhthai Vaazhthu’ issue remains an open question.