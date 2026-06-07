Tamil Nadu: Rs 30K crore smart meter project may be put on hold as minister hints at rethink

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) might reconsider its ambitious smart meter project. According to Minister for Electricity C T R Nirmal Kumar, the discom is yet to take a final call on it.

“We are still examining the policy aspects of the smart meter project as it involves a huge financial commitment. While the primary objective is automated meter reading, we need to carefully assess the costs and benefits before arriving at a decision,” Nirmal Kumar told TNIE.

He said the project is estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore. “We have to compare this with the existing system under which thousands of personnel are engaged in meter reading. There are also several practical issues on the ground that need to be studied,” he added.

Nirmal Kumar further said, “We do not want to take a hasty decision and later realise it was a mistake. We will thoroughly examine all aspects and proceed only if the project is beneficial to TNEB and consumers.”

The remarks have triggered concern among power sector professionals, with the Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association expressing disappointment over the apparent hesitation to implement the smart meter programme.