Three of family killed as car collides with bike, driver held

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a tragic accident, three members of a family, including the father, his daughter, and son-in-law, were killed in a car and bike collision near Erwadi in Ramanthapuram on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Ladasamy (60), his daughter, Panchavarnam (25), and his son-in-law, Pullani (30), all residents of Puliyampatti village.

According to sources, the three were travelling on a motorcycle from Thiruppullani towards Erwadi.

When they attempted to turn towards Kombuthi Road near the junction, a speeding car coming from the opposite side allegedly hit the bike, killing the trio on the spot.

Upon information, Erwadi police personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram for postmortem.

The police arrested the car driver, identified as Mansoor Ali (40) of Gundlupet in Karnataka. Further investigations are underway.