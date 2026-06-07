TVK is a chair resting on many legs, may collapse if support withdrawn: EPS

SALEM: The TVK-led government, which stands with the support of its allies, is like a chair resting on multiple legs and may collapse if that support is withdrawn, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting in Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the TVK-led government and questioned the implementation of election promises made by TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. “One month has passed since the government assumed office. Has any newborn received the promised gold ring? Have any of these schemes been implemented?” he asked.

On Vijay’s election campaign claim that Tamil Nadu’s debt had crossed Rs 10 lakh crore, Palaniswami questioned how the government planned to finance its welfare promises. “If Rs 2,500 is to be given every month to 1.5 crore women, nearly Rs 45,000 crore will be required annually,” he said. Palaniswami also criticised the government’s announcement after its first cabinet meeting that 436 schemes would be completed, saying no details had been provided regarding the government departments involved or the financial allocations. “There are only announcements and promises. No details have been given on implementation,” he said.