Vehicle theft racket busted, constable among three arrested

CHENNAI: A police constable attached to the Sriperumbudur police station was among three persons arrested in connection with a two-wheeler theft racket that allegedly operated in Kancheepuram district. Police have recovered more than 60 stolen vehicles.

Police said several complaints were received regarding the theft of new two-wheelers from different parts of Sriperumbudur. Based on CCTV footage and subsequent investigations, police arrested Sarathbabu (40) and Vimalkumar (31), both natives of Gudiyatham in Vellore. During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to stealing the vehicles and transporting them to Vellore, where they were sold for Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 in Kaniyambadi and nearby areas. Further inquiry revealed the alleged involvement of Manikandan (32), a Tamil Nadu Special Police constable posted at the Sriperumbudur police station. Police said he allegedly facilitated the disposal of the stolen vehicles, shared information about targeted vehicles and received Rs 5,000 for each vehicle sold.

All three accused were remanded in judicial custody. The Sriperumbudur Crime Branch recovered over 60 stolen two-wheelers from various locations in Vellore and brought them to Sriperumbudur in two lorries. Police said efforts are under way to identify the owners and return the vehicles after completing formalities. Further probe is on to ascertain whether others were involved in the racket.