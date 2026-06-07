Vijay is in power due to DMK benevolence: M K Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said the TVK government is in power only due to the benevolence of his party and its allies, who had extended support to ensure that President’s rule is not imposed on TN and the BJP doesn’t gain hold through that. He was addressing party cadre at Anna Arivalayam while welcoming over 1,000 workers from other parties into the DMK.

Stalin claimed that the current (TVK) government was functioning with the support of parties that were once part of the DMK-led alliance.

He said the DMK had allowed those allies to take their own political decisions for preventing President’s rule and BJP rule in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said those joining the DMK now when the party is not in power have not come for positions or personal gain, but with the intention of serving the people and protecting democracy. He said it was common for leaders and cadre to move towards ruling parties for political benefits, but those who joined the DMK today have chosen to join an opposition party.