West Asia conflict, US tariff hike dent Tiruppur's export value by 4.91 per cent in 2025-'26

TIRUPPUR: Amid various global challenges, Tiruppur recorded an export value of Rs 42,544.40 crore during 2025-2026, a decline of 4.91% from the previous year. Previously, the export value of Tiruppur's knitwear sector was Rs 44,747 crore in 2024-25.
Exporters pointed out various global challenges behind the decline. However, they also expressed confidence that the current fiscal year will achieve export growth of 10% over fiscal year 2024-2025.
Speaking to TNIE, A Sakthivel, Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said, "We faced severe challenges during the last fiscal year. In particular, we were affected by war situations and the US tariff hike. Moreover, shipments were significantly delayed at the end of the fiscal year. That is why the export level has decreased compared to last year. But the current fiscal year is good for us since the US-India trade deal is likely to be finalised soon. Therefore, we believe Tiruppur can achieve export growth of 10% more than the exports of the fiscal year 2024-2025.”
KM Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA), said, "Despite global challenges, Tiruppur achieving exports of over 42,500 crore reflects the strength and resilience of the Tiruppur garment industry. It has strong growth opportunities through the effective use of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the current increase in export orders, the growing demand for Man-Made Fibre (MMF) garments, and the industry's continued focus on sustainability."
"Tiruppur industry has been regularly submitting various requests to the central and state governments for the growth and development of the textile sector. While some of these requests have been accepted, others are under consideration. With their continued cooperation, Tiruppur has the potential to achieve annual exports of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030. This growth will not only increase exports but also create more employment opportunities, attract new investments, and generate additional business opportunities across the textile and apparel sector."