West Asia conflict, US tariff hike dent Tiruppur's export value by 4.91 per cent in 2025-'26

TIRUPPUR: Amid various global challenges, Tiruppur recorded an export value of Rs 42,544.40 crore during 2025-2026, a decline of 4.91% from the previous year. Previously, the export value of Tiruppur's knitwear sector was Rs 44,747 crore in 2024-25.

Exporters pointed out various global challenges behind the decline. However, they also expressed confidence that the current fiscal year will achieve export growth of 10% over fiscal year 2024-2025.

Speaking to TNIE, A Sakthivel, Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said, "We faced severe challenges during the last fiscal year. In particular, we were affected by war situations and the US tariff hike. Moreover, shipments were significantly delayed at the end of the fiscal year. That is why the export level has decreased compared to last year. But the current fiscal year is good for us since the US-India trade deal is likely to be finalised soon. Therefore, we believe Tiruppur can achieve export growth of 10% more than the exports of the fiscal year 2024-2025.”