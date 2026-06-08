AI to detect fraud, Geographic Information System to map land as TN government readies STAR 3.0

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu registration department is preparing a major technological overhaul of its property registration system, with the integration of Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, cloud-based architecture and artificial intelligence (AI) under the Rs 564 crore next-generation STAR 3.0 platform. The department plans to roll out the STAR 3.0 as early as January 1, 2027.

Inspector General of Registration GK Arun Sundar Thayalan told TNIE that the introduction of GIS would strengthen the department’s ability to determine market values more accurately and address long-standing concerns over undervaluation of properties.

The GIS layer is expected to link individual land parcels to precise geographic coordinates, enabling registration officials to verify whether a property exists on the ground and whether its boundaries correspond with official records before transactions are registered.

The initiative coincides with a broader effort by the Directorate of Survey and Settlement to modernise land records through the use of high-resolution satellite imagery. “We are migrating to the cloud. We are also working on a customised AI for STAR 3.0,” Thayalan said.