Broken equipment, leaking power lines at Valankulam lakefront in Coimbatore worry visitors

COIMBATORE: Visitors at Ukkadam Valankulam lakefront raised concerns following incidents of electricity leakage from lamp posts and broken playing equipment, and residents have demanded urgent repairs.

The lake bund, developed under the Smart City project, has been left without basic maintenance, putting visitors, especially children, at risk. Exposed live electrical circuits at several places and damaged play equipment pose a threat to life, said visitors.

A row of lamp poles on the walking path between the Ukkadam Bypass Road junction and the Classic Tower Junction on Tiruchy Road has become a hazard. Exposed wires of a lamp post were found discharging electricity, with some people reporting mild electric shocks after contact with the pole. The issue has alarmed people who visit the lakefront.

M Maheswaran, an insurance agent from Sivaram Nagar, said the lakefront areas are completely left without maintenance.

"We used to go for morning walks and take the children for play. Except for a few spots, most attractions have turned dangerous as they are left without maintenance. The play equipment at both lakefront parks, the pontoon bridge and the play areas under the Valankulam Rail Overbridge all require complete renovation," he said.

Maheswaran added that faulty electric circuits are covered with tearable sheets instead of proper insulation, which may lead to electrocution incidents during rain. Officials should fix the issues before any major accident occurs, he said.

Residents have demanded that the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation fix the issues immediately or shut the facility until repairs are done.

A senior official from CCMC told TNIE that they will address the issues at the earliest.