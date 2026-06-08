Coimbatore Tasmac staff flout norms, collect payments in private bank accounts

COIMBATORE: A day after Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh said corruption to the tune of Rs 3,600 per year was ended in the Tasmac, customers visiting the state-owned liquor outlets have alleged that staff at several outlets are allegedly displaying personal UPI QR codes, unrelated to the corporation or its official systems, to collect payments.

This amount is being credited directly into private bank accounts, raising serious concerns over possible irregularities in cash and liquor stock management.

According to Tasmac norms, all cashless transactions must be processed only through the Point of Sale (PoS) machine provided to each outlet and staff are strictly prohibited from accepting payments via personal UPI IDs or third-party accounts.

However, multiple outlets in Coimbatore are reportedly flouting this rule.

K Kamaraj, a customer who visited a Tasmac outlet at Idayarpalayam, was asked to scan a private QR code to pay for his purchase and the amount was credited to an account 'KPN Perfect Steam Ironing'.

"When I asked why a third-party QR code was being used, the staff claimed that customers prefer not to have Tasmac transactions reflected in their bank statements. The staff said he would treat it as a cash transaction. This is a clear violation. The sale proceeds are going directly into someone else's private account," Kamaraj said.