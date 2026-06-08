Improved infrastructure, activity-based learning boost enrolment in anganwadi centres in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Anganwadi centres in the district witnessed an increase in enrolment from 43,604 children in 2023 to 44,797 in 2025, with officials attributing it to improved infrastructure, nutrition support and activity-based learning programmes offered through the centres.

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department launched its annual admission drive for the 2026-27 academic year, with Anganwadi workers visiting households to enrol children aged two to six years. District Programme Officer Nithya Siva said parents were increasingly recognising the role of Anganwadi centres in early childhood education and the department’s expectation to cross 46,000 enrolment this year.

“Parents are now more aware of the importance of pre-school education, nutrition and regular monitoring of children’s growth. Efforts to improve facilities and learning environments have also contributed to higher enrolment,” she said.

According to the department, Tiruchy has 1,850 Anganwadi centres. Several centres have gained visibility by word of mouth and through social media posts which showcased children learning rhymes, dancing, learning basic words and classroom routines through play-based activities.

A parent from Kajapettai whose child attends an Anganwadi centre said the facility had brought noticeable changes in the child’s behaviour and communication skills.