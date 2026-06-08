INTERVIEW | 'TNEB tenders worth Rs 5K crore under review': Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar

The TVK government has placed TNEB tenders worth over `5,000 crore under review after detecting several irregularities, said Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar. In an interview with TNIE’s S Guruvanmikanathan, the minister said several policy reforms have already been introduced and their impact will be visible soon. Edited excerpts:

After you assumed charge, the Director (Technical) of TNGECL and the Chief Financial Controller were suspended over alleged tender irregularities. How many tenders floated during the previous regime have been cancelled so far? Have you found any other irregularities?

The main problem was with the estimation process, since tender values are based on estimates. Earlier, estimates were largely prepared using rates adopted by neighbouring states, which cannot be the sole basis for determining costs. To bring transparency, we have introduced a new estimation policy. Three independent teams will assess the value of any product before a tender is floated. One team will study prevailing market prices, another will evaluate manufacturers’ costs, and a third will compare rates adopted by utilities and public sector entities in other states. Based on these assessments, the board will take a final decision.

TNEB’s debt stands at Rs 2.5 lakh crore. What is your plan to reduce it?

Our first priority is to plug leakages and identify areas of unnecessary expenditure. We have noticed irregularities in several procurement activities and contracts. Earlier, TNEB’s annual revenue was around `60,000 crore against expenditure of about `70,000 crore. Following tariff revisions, revenue increased to over `95,000 crore. However, expenditure also rose sharply. We are analysing the reasons behind this increase.