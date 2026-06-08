Keezhadi excavation in TN's Sivaganga district unearths 1st red-slipped pot with handles

SIVAGANGA: A fine variety of red-slipped pottery with handles has been unearthed for the first time during the ongoing excavation at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, the State Archaeology Department said on Sunday.

Ramesh Matsethung, Director of the Keezhadi excavation, said this was the first instance in which the department had discovered a clay pot with handles.

Though detailed measurements are yet to be taken, he noted that the artefact is about one ft in height and one ft in diameter, featuring two inbuilt handles—one of which was found broken, while the other remains intact. The pot has a narrow neck and is rimless. Its purpose will be ascertained after further analysis, he added.

The current phase of excavation, which commenced on March 18, has seen the laying of seven quadrants so far. A brick structure, believed to be an extension of those found in earlier phases, has also been traced at the site. Copper coins and other artefacts have additionally been recovered during this phase.