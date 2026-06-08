MLA Sowmiya assures implementation of Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri MLA Sowmiya Anbumani assured to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme to restore the lakes across Dharmapuri district.

On Sunday, Sowmiya visited the Dharmapuri Uzhavar Sandhai where she thanked farmers for their support and for electing her as the MLA for Dharmapuri constituency. During her visit, farmers urged the MLA to take steps to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme.

Addressing media persons, Sowmiya said, "During our visit, farmers requested clean drinking water and sheds to protect their crops from the harsh sunlight.

Heeding to their request, efforts will be taken to improve the infrastructure here. Apart from this, farmers have urged to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme. We in the PMK have been working towards this goal and efforts are being taken to implement the project," she said.

When questioned about farmers’ long-term demand of factories to maximise the agriculture production in the district, Sowmiya said, "There has been a request to use the tomatoes produced here in sauce factories, and use the mango in pulp factories. To ensure such industries are brought here, first we need to ensure water sources are built.”

“For instance, currently, over 1,700 acres have been allocated for the SIPCOT, of which only 1,000 acres will house the infrastructure itself. The rest are for stormwater drains, water sources and electricity supply. Therefore, we will first look into the infrastructural needs and take necessary steps to bring value-added industries."