Off the cuff | Thanks across the boundary line

At a rally in Punnakayal on Tuesday (June 2), TVK Thoothukudi MLA and Fisheries Minister A Srinath thanked residents for what he called a “victory with a large margin”, expressing “a crore of thanks” for their support. The only issue was that Punnakayal falls under the Tiruchendur constituency, where the DMK actually won in 2026. The minister’s gratitude across constituency lines quickly went viral, with social media users wondering if votes had begun travelling between constituencies too. Facing the dogpiling, Srinath clarified that he had been ‘misunderstood’, insisting he was actually thanking Punnakayal for supporting the TVK candidate in Tiruchendur, who, unfortunately, lost by a narrow margin.
S Godson Wisely Dass
Hidden agenda
The Greater Chennai Corporation council has not met for months, and corporation sources say even the routine zonal meetings, usually held within the first 10 days of every month, are yet to be scheduled for June. These meetings are key, as resolutions passed there are sent to the corporation headquarters, examined by standing committees and then placed before the council for approval. “We will have to wait and see if it happens before June 10. If this itself is delayed, the council meeting certainly will be,” a source said. With the political transition in the state, some feel the civic machinery is moving in slow motion, even as officials keep the administrative wheels turning.
Questions on overdrive
A review meeting on development works in Tiruppur district was held on Sunday at the collectorate, with officials from various departments and Tamil Nadu Ministers KA Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraj and S Kamali in attendance. After the meeting, the ministers addressed the press when a reporter began listing a series of allegations against the government without pause, including delays in removing encroachments and inaction on petitions. As the uninterrupted barrage continued, the interaction turned awkward, leaving ministers and fellow journalists visibly uncomfortable. Sensing the situation, senior minister Sengottaiyan stepped in, saying the government understood the frustration and would examine all issues before taking action, helping restore order at the briefing.
P Srinivasan
(Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)