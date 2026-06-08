Off the cuff | Thanks across the boundary line

Hidden agenda

The Greater Chennai Corporation council has not met for months, and corporation sources say even the routine zonal meetings, usually held within the first 10 days of every month, are yet to be scheduled for June. These meetings are key, as resolutions passed there are sent to the corporation headquarters, examined by standing committees and then placed before the council for approval. “We will have to wait and see if it happens before June 10. If this itself is delayed, the council meeting certainly will be,” a source said. With the political transition in the state, some feel the civic machinery is moving in slow motion, even as officials keep the administrative wheels turning.