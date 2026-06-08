P Rajavelu, V P Sivakolundhu, and G N S Rajasekaran appointed as ministers in Puducherry government

MLAs P Rajavelu, V P Sivakolundhu, and G N S Rajasekaran have been appointed as ministers in the Chief Minister N Rangasamy-led Cabinet in Puducherry by President Droupadi Murmu, a government notification said on Monday.

The AINRC-led NDA won the April 9 election in the Union Territory, with N Rangasamy taking oath as the CM for the fifth time on May 13.

BJP legislature party leader A Namassivayam and AINRC legislator Malladi Krishna Rao were sworn in with him in the second NDA Government in Puducherry. Meanwhile, three cabinet seats remained vacant, which have now been filled.

"President is pleased to appoint, on the advice of the Chief Minister, Shri P.Rajavelu, Shri V.P.Sivakolundhu, Shri G.N.S. Rajasekaran as Ministers in the Council of Ministers for the Union territory of Puducherry, with effect from the date they are sworn in," the notification issued on Monday said.

Earlier, Congress leader V Narayanasamy questioned the government on delay in forming a full-fledged ministry.

Rangasamy successfully contested from Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies, later giving up the former.