Private schools in TN welcome move to end ‘payments’ for recognition renewal

CHENNAI: Representatives of private school associations have welcomed the state government’s move to streamline the recognition renewal process, saying it could put an end to the alleged practice of unofficial payments sought from schools every three years. They expressed hope that School Education Minister A Rajmohan’s announcement would be implemented at the earliest.

Until recently, private schools were required to renew their recognition once every three years. Following an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules passed in the Assembly, institutions with a satisfactory compliance record can now obtain recognition for up to 20 years. However, they will continue to submit certificates relating to fire safety, building stability, sanitation and other statutory requirements periodically.

An office-bearer of a private school association alleged that schools were often compelled to pay between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to secure renewal of recognition.

“This practice began around five years ago. In some cases involving CBSE schools, the amount allegedly demanded for recognition went up to `30 lakh,” he said. He added that associations had received indications that such collections would be discontinued under the revised system.