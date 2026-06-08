Stalin targets TVK, welcomes ex-VCK MLA into DMK fold

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that it had initially decided not to call the TVK government out on its governance at least for the first six months of its rule, but considering the current circumstances, the way the government is functioning, the party (DMK) is having second thoughts about its decision. Things have come to such a pass that it’s not worth the patience, he added.

“While taking such a decision, I feared that the situation might change, and it did. It is not a question of six months, five months or even four months. I am afraid the situation warrants criticism even within three months,” Stalin said while speaking at an event where former VCK MLA Panaiyur Babu and his supporters joined the DMK.

Welcoming Babu into the party, Stalin praised the former MLA for raising issues related to his constituency constructively in the Assembly. “He is a man of principles, an idealist, and a fighter,” Stalin said.

The DMK president made special mention of Babu’s restraint while quitting the VCK.

DMK alliance ended after polls: CPM state secy

Pudukkottai: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has ceased to exist after the Assembly election, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said on Sunday. “There is no DMK alliance or Secular Progressive Alliance after the election. But, we will join hands with the DMK on issues concerning public welfare.” he told reporters in Pudukkottai. Referring to the resignation of AIADMK MLAs and their induction into TVK, Shanmugam said CPM had opposed it from the outset.