Tamil Nadu starts higher education drive for Class 12 graduates

CHENNAI: The school education department has launched a mission-mode programme to guide Class 12 graduates through the transition to higher education, covering everything from course selection and college admissions to scholarships, fee concessions and educational loans. The initiative, which will continue till October 2026, aims to ensure that every eligible student in the state enrols in a higher education institution.

The programme will focus on over 5.4 lakh students, including 3.55 lakh from government schools and 1.89 lakh from government-aided schools. Special attention will be given to students from vulnerable sections, including SC/ST communities, children without parental support and students with disabilities.

A state control room, operational since May 4 to address queries related to Class 12 results, has now been tasked with monitoring the enrolment drive. Headed by a joint director, the control room can be reached at 14417, 89259 and 45341. It will track examination results, supplementary examination applications, admissions, vacancies in colleges and polytechnics, and details of welfare schemes.

At the district level, control rooms headed by deputy collector-rank officers will be set up with 15-member teams comprising government officials and education experts, including tahsildars, psychologists, welfare officers, career guidance teachers, college professors and ITI principals. District collectors have been directed to establish dedicated helpline numbers and publicise them among students and parents.