Tamil Nadu starts higher education drive for Class 12 graduates

CHENNAI: The school education department has launched a mission-mode programme to guide Class 12 graduates through the transition to higher education, covering everything from course selection and college admissions to scholarships, fee concessions and educational loans. The initiative, which will continue till October 2026, aims to ensure that every eligible student in the state enrols in a higher education institution.
The programme will focus on over 5.4 lakh students, including 3.55 lakh from government schools and 1.89 lakh from government-aided schools. Special attention will be given to students from vulnerable sections, including SC/ST communities, children without parental support and students with disabilities.
A state control room, operational since May 4 to address queries related to Class 12 results, has now been tasked with monitoring the enrolment drive. Headed by a joint director, the control room can be reached at 14417, 89259 and 45341. It will track examination results, supplementary examination applications, admissions, vacancies in colleges and polytechnics, and details of welfare schemes.
At the district level, control rooms headed by deputy collector-rank officers will be set up with 15-member teams comprising government officials and education experts, including tahsildars, psychologists, welfare officers, career guidance teachers, college professors and ITI principals. District collectors have been directed to establish dedicated helpline numbers and publicise them among students and parents.
The control rooms will also track students who failed or were absent for the Class 12 examinations, those who have not applied for supplementary examinations, and students from previous batches who have not enrolled in higher education.
Officials said students would be provided information on admission procedures, cut-off marks, seat availability, hostel facilities, educational loans and government welfare schemes. The department will also monitor students who have not secured admission and intervene wherever necessary.
District collectors have been instructed to conduct grievance redressal programmes every fortnight to identify issues preventing students from pursuing higher education. As financial constraints remain a major reason for students discontinuing their studies after school, districts have been asked to facilitate scholarships, fee concessions and fee waivers, besides mobilising support from donors wherever possible.
Collectors have also been directed to engage with colleges to secure sponsored seats, hostel accommodation and other forms of financial assistance for eligible students.
The department has been implementing similar initiatives over the past three years to improve higher education enrolment among government school students.