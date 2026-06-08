Teachers’ assn urges TN government to fill 800 vacant Block Resource Teacher Educators posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Block Resource Teacher Educators (TNBRTE) Association has called upon the school education department to immediately fill at least 800 vacant BRTE posts ahead of the 2026–27 academic year, warning that the persistent shortage is adversely affecting the quality of education in government schools across the state.

BRTEs, who are tasked with monitoring classroom practices through regular field visits in their respective blocks, also function as key academic resource persons. They provide training and professional support to teachers, oversee the implementation of initiatives such as THIRAN, track out-of-school children, and ensure that various government welfare and learning schemes reach eligible students effectively.

Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, around 6,000 BRTE posts were originally sanctioned in Tamil Nadu. However, only 2,970 personnel are currently in position. The association pointed out wide disparities across districts, with Ranipet having just 18 BRTEs against 71 sanctioned posts (74.65% vacancy), Nagapattinam 21 of 52 (59.62%), and The Nilgiris 24 of 57 (57.89%). Other districts, including Tiruvallur, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Vellore, also face significant shortages.

The association further noted that while 6,000 posts were initially sanctioned, a Government Order issued in 2021 reduced the sanctioned strength to about 3,700 posts.

“As the sanctioned strength has already been revised, we are only seeking filling of all approved posts. With new textbooks being introduced, it will be difficult to provide adequate academic support with the present shortage,” said TNBRTE state president P Balaji.