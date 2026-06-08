TN farmers cite rise in input costs, want MSP revised for all agricultural produce

TIRUCHY: Farmers have appealed to the Union government to revise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, including paddy, which was announced for the 2026-27 marketing year and is scheduled to come into effect on September 1. Citing the rise in fuel and fertilizer prices due to the unrest in West Asia, they urged the government to revise the MSP based on the current situation.

The Government of India usually fixes the MSP for agricultural commodities based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), after evaluating factors like the cost of production, market prices, and the supply-demand balance. The MSP remains in effect from September 1 to August 31 of the following year.

On May 13, the union government announced MSP for 2026-27, increasing price of paddy by Rs 72 per quintal for both fine and common varieties.

Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said the CACP meeting should be convened again in August and the MSP revision discussed.

“There may be a further increase in fuel prices. Therefore, the union government should revise the MSP, based on the recommendations of the CACP and the Union Cabinet. All Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu should ensure this demand reaches the Government of India,” he said.