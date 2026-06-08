TN government rolls out ‘anywhere registration’ for property deals

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has announced an ‘anywhere registration’ facility that would allow citizens to register property documents entirely online without visiting a sub-registrar’s office.

The system is set to be made mandatory for select property transactions shortly, shifting from the decades-old in-person registration system that often led to procedural delays and graft at sub-registrar offices.

The department earlier had STAR 3.0, an online-assisted system that allowed buyers and sellers to prepare documents, pay fees, book appointments and access encumbrance certificates online.

However, the registration generally required the parties to appear before the sub-registrar for identity verification and completion of the registration process. The new ‘anywhere registration’ system eliminates that final visit for eligible categories of documents.

Under the new system, property buyers, sellers and financial institutions can complete registration formalities remotely, with approved documents being digitally signed by the sub-registrar and delivered electronically to users through the registrant’s login account and delivered via WhatsApp, replacing the stamped physical copy that parties previously had to collect in person. The facility will enable document registration on a 24x7 basis.