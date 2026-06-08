TN imposes additional levy on liquor suppliers, to earn Rs 1K crore annually

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government has imposed an additional levy on liquor manufacturers supplying to Tamil Nadu, a move that Tasmac officials say could generate nearly Rs 1,000 crore in additional annual revenue for the state exchequer. The additional levy would not lead to any increase in retail liquor prices for now, they added.

Under the revised levy, manufacturers of Indian-Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 90 per standard case. A standard case comprises nine bottles of 1,000 ml each, 12 bottles of 750 ml each, 24 bottles of 375 ml each or 48 bottles of 180 ml each.

Similarly, beer manufacturers will have to pay an additional Rs 40 per case containing 12 bottles of 650 ml each, while wine manufacturers will be required to pay Rs 20 per case containing 12 bottles of 750 ml each. The revised fee structure, which has come into effect, was notified through a gazette publication on June 5 under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937.

The home, prohibition and excise department has also issued a government order (G.O.) incorporating the amendments into the Tamil Nadu Indian-Made Foreign Spirits (Manufacture) Rules, 1981, the Tamil Nadu Brewery Rules, 1983, and the Tamil Nadu Wine (Manufacture) Rules, 2006.