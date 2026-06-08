TNSTC’s online tickets not available for Perambalur, locals call for direct bus halt

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Perambalur who travel to Chennai regularly for work, education and other purposes have urged Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to include the town as an official boarding and dropping point on its online ticket reservation system for government buses operating from Chennai-Madhavaram to Tiruchy and to Ariyalur.

At present, four out of eight TNSTC buses operated by Villupuram and Kumbakonam divisions run from Chennai-Madhavaram to Tiruchy via Perambalur under the online reservation system.

Similarly, two out of four buses from Chennai-Madhavaram to Ariyalur travel through Perambalur. However, Perambalur has not been included as a designated boarding or dropping point in the reservation portal despite the buses passing through the town.

As a result, passengers travelling to Perambalur are often compelled to book tickets up to Tiruchy and take another bus to the town, or alight from the bus midway. Passengers complained that they end up paying more by booking a ticket for Tiruchy, or if they choose to alight midway, they are dropped on the bypass road and not at the Perambalur bus stand.

Likewise, some buses bound for Ariyalur take alternative routes through Virudhachalam and Sendurai, forcing Perambalur commuters to take only the service from Chennai-Madhavaram. People travelling from Perambalur to Chennai also cannot book seats online from nearby boarding points on government buses originating from Ariyalur or Tiruchy. This forces them to depend on private services.

Thousands of Perambalur residents regularly travel to Chennai for work, education, and other purposes. A significant number of young professionals employed in private IT companies and daily-wage labourers return to their hometown during weekends and holidays, relying heavily on government bus services.