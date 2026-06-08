TNSTC’s online tickets not available for Perambalur, locals call for direct bus halt

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Perambalur who travel to Chennai regularly for work, education and other purposes have urged Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to include the town as an official boarding and dropping point on its online ticket reservation system for government buses operating from Chennai-Madhavaram to Tiruchy and to Ariyalur.
At present, four out of eight TNSTC buses operated by Villupuram and Kumbakonam divisions run from Chennai-Madhavaram to Tiruchy via Perambalur under the online reservation system.
Similarly, two out of four buses from Chennai-Madhavaram to Ariyalur travel through Perambalur. However, Perambalur has not been included as a designated boarding or dropping point in the reservation portal despite the buses passing through the town.
As a result, passengers travelling to Perambalur are often compelled to book tickets up to Tiruchy and take another bus to the town, or alight from the bus midway. Passengers complained that they end up paying more by booking a ticket for Tiruchy, or if they choose to alight midway, they are dropped on the bypass road and not at the Perambalur bus stand.
Likewise, some buses bound for Ariyalur take alternative routes through Virudhachalam and Sendurai, forcing Perambalur commuters to take only the service from Chennai-Madhavaram. People travelling from Perambalur to Chennai also cannot book seats online from nearby boarding points on government buses originating from Ariyalur or Tiruchy. This forces them to depend on private services.
Thousands of Perambalur residents regularly travel to Chennai for work, education, and other purposes. A significant number of young professionals employed in private IT companies and daily-wage labourers return to their hometown during weekends and holidays, relying heavily on government bus services.
Though there are government bus services from Kilambakkam-Chennai to Perambalur, commuters alleged that they ply just once a day. The return bus ride from Peramabalur to Kilamabakkam is not preferred because the bus terminus is located far away from most of the offices in which Peramabalur residents claimed that they work.
N Saravanan, a frequent commuter from Perambalur to Chennai, told TNIE, “Commuters from Ariyalur and Tiruchy have alternative transport options, including train services. However, those from Perambalur do not have any. Even though buses pass through our town, we are unable to reserve tickets directly to Perambalur.”
S Ragavan, an IT employee from Perambalur, said, “Many professionals working in Chennai prefer government buses because they are affordable. When Perambalur is excluded from the reservation system, passengers face uncertainty and inconvenience.
Also, during festivals when demand is high, adding Perambalur as a stop would greatly help us.” When contacted, a senior official from the Transport Department in Chennai told TNIE, “We will review the issue and take appropriate action.”