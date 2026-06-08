YouTuber Maridhas detained over videos critical of TVK government

Well-known YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police on Monday for allegedly posting a series of videos critical of the TVK government, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several state ministers, officials said.

Police sources said the Cyber Crime wing of Chennai Police registered a suo motu case against the YouTuber for continuous allegations and critical commentary targeting the functioning of the state government.

A special Cyber Crime team from Chennai reached Madurai and, with support from the Madurai City Police, took Maridhas into custody from his residence in Surya Nagar. He is being brought to Chennai for further questioning.

"The YouTuber has been detained for questioning regarding a case registered by the Cyber Crime wing. Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation," a senior police official said.

Maridhas, who has a significant social media following, has previously courted controversy over his political commentary and faced multiple police cases.

(With inputs from PTI)