29-year-old tourist dies by suicide at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, police rule out foul play

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old tourist who was visiting the Isha Yoga Centre allegedly died by suicide within the premises. According to officials, security personnel at the Isha Yoga Centre received information on the evening of June 7 that an unidentified man was lying seriously injured near the car parking exit point.

Staff members rushed to the spot and found the individual with severe head injuries. The 108 ambulance service was alerted and medical personnel declared him dead.

The deceased, identified as Karthi (29) from Siruvadi in Villupuram district, had been residing in Coimbatore for a year and employed as a Hitachi operator, said the police, besides confirming that he had visited the Isha Yoga Centre on June 6 as a tourist.

Alandurai Police registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS, and launched a probe. Investigators said that a review of CCTV camera footage revealed no evidence of the involvement of any other person or any suspicious activity leading up to the incident. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN health department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)