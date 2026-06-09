After leaving INDIA bloc, DMK moves to build new anti-BJP, anti-Congress front

CHENNAI: After walking out of the INDIA bloc headed by the Congress, the DMK is planning to build an anti-BJP, anti-Congress third front at the national level with like-minded regional parties. Although the party has not shown any urgency, talks are already on with regional players that are unhappy with the two big national parties.
Sources privy to the developments told TNIE that the plan has been on the cards even before the 2026 election results. “Irrespective of the results, there were signs that the Congress would leave the DMK alliance post poll.
So, we had already roped in former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav for the 2026 election campaign to demonstrate that we have a national-level option,” a source said.
A senior DMK leader told TNIE that they are already in talks with the TMC (West Bengal), RJD (Bihar) and AAP. “All these parties have a strained relationship with the Congress in their respective states, and they are also anti-BJP. For now, at the national level, we will individually oppose BJP on basis of issues. Soon, if all goes well, an alliance of regional parties may fructify,” the leader said.
Speaking to reporters at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Monday, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the party is no longer part of the INDIA bloc. “We are clear that we will not be part of the alliance where Congress is there. The AAP has already left and we are not in that alliance now. An anti-BJP alliance will be formed soon.”
Incidentally, at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday, VCK and CPM, who are still part of the alliance, expressed their reservation over the approach of the Congress, which, they said, is weakening anti-BJP parties in the respective states.
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, who took part in the meeting, said, “In Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, the approach adopted by Congress has weakened the parties that have been the backbone of this alliance, namely TMC, Marxist Communist Party, and DMK. This is not desirable. Congress must review its approach and find ways to strengthen unity.”
A fuming CPM MP John Brittas said, “It’s been three years since the inception of the INDIA. We all came together to fight the BJP. But there is an undesirable situation in Kerala where Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi accused us of having some sort of an alliance with the BJP. If that is the charge and approach of the Congress, then what is the purpose of us sitting together,” he asked.
It may be noted that Tejashwi Yadav, despite being in alliance with Congress in Bihar, campaigned for the LDF alliance against the Congress in the Kerala Assembly election.
Reacting to it, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that strengthening Congress would not amount to weakening other parties.