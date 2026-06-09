After leaving INDIA bloc, DMK moves to build new anti-BJP, anti-Congress front

CHENNAI: After walking out of the INDIA bloc headed by the Congress, the DMK is planning to build an anti-BJP, anti-Congress third front at the national level with like-minded regional parties. Although the party has not shown any urgency, talks are already on with regional players that are unhappy with the two big national parties.

Sources privy to the developments told TNIE that the plan has been on the cards even before the 2026 election results. “Irrespective of the results, there were signs that the Congress would leave the DMK alliance post poll.

So, we had already roped in former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav for the 2026 election campaign to demonstrate that we have a national-level option,” a source said.

A senior DMK leader told TNIE that they are already in talks with the TMC (West Bengal), RJD (Bihar) and AAP. “All these parties have a strained relationship with the Congress in their respective states, and they are also anti-BJP. For now, at the national level, we will individually oppose BJP on basis of issues. Soon, if all goes well, an alliance of regional parties may fructify,” the leader said.