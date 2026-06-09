CB-CID to probe TNEB hard disk theft

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police will probe the theft of hard disks from the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in Chennai. The investigation was conducted by the Chintadripet police so far.

“We have arrested two men in connection with the case and made recoveries. However, for a more in-depth probe, the case was handed over to the CB-CID,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, 18 hard disks were reported stolen from computers at the TNEB headquarters. Based on a complaint lodged on June 1, the Chintadripet police arrested Gopinath (31), a contract employee engaged in maintenance work at the premises.

Acting on his confession, police recovered all 18 stolen hard disks and later arrested Bengaluru-based shop owner Murali Manohar (32), who had allegedly purchased them. Police also seized 34 hard disks and 20 RAM modules suspected to have been stolen from other establishments.