CM Vijay to launch Singappen Special task force on June 9

CHENNAI: The much-awaited inauguration of the Singappen Special Task Force —a specialised, all-women police unit to enhance women’s safety and rapid response to distress calls —is set to take place on Tuesday. The event is scheduled for 5pm at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay set to deliver a speech. The inauguration ceremony was initially planned in the last week of May but it was postponed at the last minute.

The Singappen Special Force will be headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) K Bhavaneeswari. The main objective of the force would be to improve the safety of women and children across the state. The creation of the force was among the first orders signed by Vijay soon after he took over as CM.

In the last week of May, 18 sub-inspectors, including two from the Cyber Crime Wing, were deputed to the force on On Duty (OD) basis, according to an order issued by the Office of the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force. The order, issued following a letter from the Inspector General of Police, Singappen Special Force, Chennai, directs the unit officers concerned to immediately relieve the personnel and have them report to the Singappen Special Force.

The deputation also includes personnel from the Social Media Cell of the DGO Office, a head constable from Vadapalani police station, and a grade I police constable from the Intelligence Wing of Greater Chennai Police, both of whom were serving on OD at the Social Media Cell. The remaining personnel have been drawn from Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalions across Avadi, Veerapuram, Kovaipudur, Ulundurpet and Sevoor