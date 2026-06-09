DMK plans major organisational overhaul after poll review, district secretaries may rise to over 120

CHENNAI: As DMK’s post poll review nears completion, the party leadership is preparing for a massive overhaul in the organisation’s structure, with plans to increase the number of district secretaries from 78 to over 120.

A highly placed source in DMK said the ground level post poll review report is likely to be tabled before the party leadership on June 10. “Based on the review, the party is up for a major overhaul with an increase in the number of district secretaries from 78 to over 120.

With TN electoral battlefield turning into a multi-cornered contest, one district secretary taking care of multiple constituencies was excessive, and hence the party is looking to decentralise the party structure,” the highly placed source told TNIE.

The move comes in the backdrop of the party’s defeat in the recently held Assembly election. The party chief MK Stalin had formed a committee comprising MPs and senior functionaries for the review. A two-member team was assigned between 12 and 15 constituencies, spending at least five hours per constituency and up to 15 hours a day on the exercise.

One of the members of the review committee told TNIE functionaries in several constituencies flagged internal friction among party workers, and expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate cooperation from alliance partners during the campaign.