Madras HC seeks list of accessible railway stations for disabled people

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Monday directed Southern Railway to submit a list of railway stations where accessibility facilities for persons with disabilities have been provided and adjourned the hearing of two PILs on the issue to next week.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan was hearing a PIL filed by Chennai-based disability rights activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar seeking directions to make railway stations, train coaches and related infrastructure barrier-free and compliant with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The petitioner contended that several railway stations continue to lack basic accessibility features such as accessible toilets, tactile pathways and barrier-free access. The plea also highlighted the absence of safe inter-platform transfer facilities, including ramped foot overbridges, lifts and other mechanisms that would enable independent movement for persons with disabilities.