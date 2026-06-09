Mining crackdown or cartels at work? construction material cost shoots up in TN

CHENNAI: Prices of construction materials have shot up in Tamil Nadu amid government clampdown on illegal mining, prompting fears of artificial supply crunch and cost escalation by cartels.

As the prices of key construction materials such as m-sand (manufactured sand), p-sand (plastering sand), blue metal, and wet-mix have gone up by nearly 20% to 100% in a week, Minister for Natural Resources Dr T K Prabhu has called for a meeting of stakeholders on Thursday.

“This price hike could be a pressure tactic,” the minister told TNIE. S Ramaprabhu of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) concurred with the minister, saying that artificial demand is being created to increase prices after the government’s crackdown.

As per rough estimates, Tamil Nadu requires about 75,000 units of m-sand every day which is almost equal to the estimated production in the state. Of this, Chennai region alone consumes 30,000 units.

Additionally, about 50,000 units, generated through illegal quarries, are sent to Kerala and Karnataka every day, sources said, suggesting no perceptible drop in production due to mine closures.